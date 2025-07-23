Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Atlanta Dream 87-72 to move above .500 on the season

A'ja Wilson went off for her 3rd straight double-double, dropping 24 PTS & 12 REB!

