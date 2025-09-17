Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 16, 2025
Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The @IndianaFever defeat the Atlanta Dream, 77-60, to even the series 1-1. It's their FIRST playoff win in 3,638 days (Oct. 11, 2015 vs. Minnesota).
Kelsey Mitchell - 19 PTS | 4 AST | 4 3PM Aliyah Boston - 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST Natasha Howard - 12 PTS | 5 REB
