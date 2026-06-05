Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 4, 2026
Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever defeat the Dream 83-71 and achieve their first win in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by coinbase
Kelsey Mitchell: 25 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 2 STL Aliyah Boston: 19 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLKS | 3 3PM | 2 AST Caitlin Clark: 17 PTS | 8 AST | 7 REB | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026
- Valkyries Fall in Final Seconds to Lynx; Zandalisini Scores Season-High 18 Points - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Open Commissioner's Cup with Win Behind Mitchell, Defense - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever's Defense Leads to Victory over Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 71, Indiana Fever 83 - Atlanta Dream
- Hillmon Reaches 1,000 Career Points as Dream Come up Short in Indiana - Atlanta Dream
- Kiki Rice Injury Update - Toronto Tempo
- Connecticut Sun to Face Chicago Sky - Connecticut Sun
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Guard Kiana Williams to Developmental Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Washington Mystics Convert Alicia Flórez to Standard Contract - Washington Mystics
- Sky Seek First Home Win of 2026 against Sun - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky and Progressive Insurance® Announce Multi-Year Agreement - Chicago Sky
- Toronto Tempo Waive the Hardship Contract of Nikolina Milić - Toronto Tempo
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.3.26 - Seattle Storm
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