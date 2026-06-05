Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 4, 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeat the Dream 83-71 and achieve their first win in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by coinbase

Kelsey Mitchell: 25 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 2 STL Aliyah Boston: 19 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLKS | 3 3PM | 2 AST Caitlin Clark: 17 PTS | 8 AST | 7 REB | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

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