Arias, Gardner Lead Spokane to Fourth-Straight Win

Tiedemann picks up fourth-straight win by Indians' starters SPOKANE, Wash. - Salem-Keizer would probably be happy never to see Diosbel Arias and Tanner Gardner for the rest of the year. Spokane hopes the two of them continue to play this way and lead them to a playoff berth. Arias picked up three more hits, Gardner hit another two-run homer, and Spokane defeated the Volcanoes 6-3 for their fourth straight victory for the Augtoberfest Day Game presented by Samuel Adams and 95.3 KPND.

Spokane took a first inning lead for the fourth straight night thanks to Arias. With a runner on third and two out, Arias lined one to right field to score Julio Pablo Martinez and give Spokane a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied at three in the bottom of the third, Arias led off the inning with another hit. Tanner Gardner followed with a two-run shot to the Coors Light Caboose to give Spokane a 5-3 lead, a lead they would not relinquish. In these four games against Salem-Keizer, Gardner has smacked three homers and driven in 15. Arias is 10-for-14 with five walks, six runs, and six RBI. He continues to lead the league in batting average at .380. He is on pace to have the highest Indians average in a season in over a decade.

With the offensive performances in this series, the pitching has been overshadowed. But they have carried their fair share, including Sunday's starter Tai Tiedemann. Tiedemann (W, 3-2) bounced back from his last outing and tossed five strong innings, giving up three runs and striking out six.

Sean Chandler and Cole Uvila threw four scoreless innings, continuing the dominance the bullpen has shown this homestand. Uvila (SV, 3) has struck out 43 batters in 28.1 innings this season.

Sherten Apostel has quietly acquainted himself as a cog in this Indians surge as well. He got on base four more times in this game, and is now hitting .429 and owns a .565 on-base percentage in six games since his arrival.

The Indians remain a game back of the Vancouver Canadians in the NWL North Division with seven games to play. Spokane goes for the five-game series sweep against Salem-Keizer on Monday for Back to School Night presented by Coordinated Care, Alt 96.1, and Coeur d'Alene Press.

