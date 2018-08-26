Canadians keep eyes on prize with 5-2 win over Hawks

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - A sacrifice fly off the bat of RF Griffin Conine in the bottom of the 6th tied it and a two-run double from Conine in the bottom of the 8th won it as the Canadians saw the Toronto Blue Jays 2nd Rounder from Duke University step to the forefront of a 5-2 victory over Boise on Sunday afternoon. The win gives Vancouver (19-12) the North Division lead with just seven regular season games remaining.

Vancouver opened the scoring in the bottom of the 3rd inning when C Reilly Johnson reached on an infield error and then scored on a double from Canadians DH Chris Bec. The double from Bec gave the Canadians an early 1-0 lead.

Boise would storm back in the top of the 5th for their only two runs of the game as the Hawks chased LHP Elio Silva in the process. Leadoff hitter SS LeeMarcus Boyd (single) and 2B Terrin Vavra (walk) reached base before a groundout from CF Luke Morgan and a single from DH Willie Maciver gave the Hawks the lead with Silva coming out after 4 2/3 innings of work and 93 pitches.

Vancouver got into Boise's bullpen and found a run in the bottom of the 6th inning when SS Otto Lopez led off with a triple off Hawks reliever RHP Jesse Lapore and then scored on a deep sacrifice fly from RF Griffin Conine to even the game at 2-2.

Shortly after LHP PJ Poulin walked both DH Chris Bec and SS Otto Lopez, Conine would slam a bases-clearing double giving Vancouver a 4-2 lead. 1B Jake Brodt would smack his 13th double of the summer seconds later scoring Conine to make the final 5-2 Vancouver.

The C's bullpen was one again in top form as RHP Denis Diaz (1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO), RHP Justin Watts (2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5SO) and RHP Connor Law (1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO) helped keep the final four innings scoreless while Vancouver's offense found its stride late.

With the victory, Vancouver improves to 38-31 (.551) on the season and 19-12 (.613) on the second half while the Hawks fall to 31-38, 10-21).

Later tonight the Spokane Indians will host the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in game four of a five-game series out at Avista Stadium. Should the Indians win they would remain a lone game back of Vancouver in the North Division with just seven regular season games remaining.

Vancouver will wrap-up this five-game series against Boise on Monday, August 27th at 7:05pm as the C's send RHP Joey Murray (0-1, 2.08) to the mound opposite Boise LHP Alec Byrd (2-3, 3.31). The Canadians will be in search of a four straight victory heading into Monday's finale.

Vancouver will enjoy their final regular season off-day on Tuesday, August 28th but remain in Vancouver to open up a three-game series against North Division rival Everett starting on Wednesday, August 29th at 7:05pm. Tickets to the final regular season series of the summer are on-sale by calling 604.872.5232, on-line at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

