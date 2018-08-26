Errors Hurt Boise, Vancouver Wins 4-3

The Boise Hawks (31-37, 10-20) fell to the Vancouver Canadians (37-31, 18-12) by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday evening. The Hawks committed two errors in the 5th inning that allowed two runs to score and could not get enough runs to surpass Vancouver.

In the 2nd inning, Boise loaded the bases up and brought Terrin Vavra to the box. Vavra ripped an RBI-single into centerfield and the Hawks took a 2-0 lead as Daniel Jipping and LJ Hatch scored.

In the 3rd inning, with Luke Morgan on first-base and one out, Willie MacIver belted a ball into the left centerfield gap, but Brandon Polizzi, Vancouver's centerfielder came streaking over and dove to make the play. He then proceeded to get up and hit his cut-off man as Morgan was doubled off first-base to end the threat and Boise still up at just 2-0.

Pearson McMahan went five innings allowing two runs, but both were not earned as the Hawks committed two errors, with two outs allowing both runs to score in the 5th. With Nick Podkul on first base, Chris Bec lined a single into left field and on the throw in to second base, Terrin Vavra could not handle it and it got by him allowing Podkul to score. The second run came home on a throwing error by the third-baseman Hatch, allowing Bec to score making it a 2-2 game.

In the 7th inning, a two-out RBI single for Otto Lopez brought home Nick Podkul to give the Canadians a 3-2 lead. Immediately after the RBI for Lopez, it was an RBI double for Griffin Conine and the Canadians took a 4-2 advantage. Both runs came off Colten Schmidt as he picks up the loss for Boise, while Will McAffer goes two innings for Vancouver and gets the win.

In the 9th, Terrin Vavra tripled with one out, followed by a Willie Abreu ground-out allowing Vavra to score making it a 4-3 game. The Hawks could not get another run, and Orlando Pascual picked-up the save for Vancouver, his second of the year.

