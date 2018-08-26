Twice Is Nice: Hops Are Second Half Champs

The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Everett AquaSox by a score of 4-3 to win not only their ninth consecutive game but the Northwest League South Division Title.

In front of an energetic crowd Saturday night, the Hillsboro Hops ripped off their franchise record ninth consecutive victory with a 4-3 win over Everett. The victory clinched a second half title after Hillsboro already won the first half.

Hillsboro took an early 2-0 lead courtesy of a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single and a Joey Rose RBI double.

The AquaSox immediately grabbed two back, after a Connor Kopach double to score Nick Rodriguez, and a Troy Dixon single to drive in Kopach.

Everett jumped in front in the top of the third on a Ryan Ramiz sacrifice fly to drive in Cal Raleigh.

Hillsboro regained the lead on a two-run home-run from Perdomo to go up 4-3.

Enter: Harrison Francis.

Francis threw five shutout innings to pick up his third win of the season while striking out four and scattering three hits. Since joining the Hops, he has posted a 1.93 earned run average.

With the win, Hillsboro has now clinched the second half title in the Northwest League South Division. Of the last ten halves, the Hops have won eight of them.

Hillsboro seeks their tenth consecutive win tomorrow against the AquaSox tomorrow at 4:05 pm, tune into Rip City Radio 620 AM to catch the action.

