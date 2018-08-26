AquaSox Still Winless in Hillsboro
August 26, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
HILLSBORO, Ore. - Geraldo Perdomo batted 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI as the Hillsboro Hops won their third straight over the AquaSox by a 4-3 final at Ron Tonkin Field before a crowd of 3,871.
For Hillsboro it was their ninth straight win as they officially clinched the second half title in the South Division.
Everett came back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the second. Nick Rodriguez led off with a walk and scored on a double by Connor Kopach. Later in the inning, Kopach came home on a single from Troy Dixon.
The AquaSox took their first lead in the series in the top of the third. Cal Raleigh tripled to center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Ramiz.
Hillsboro reliever Harrison Francis (3-0) held the AquaSox scoreless over the last five innings for the win. He allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four.
