Polizzi steals show in 4-3 win over Boise Hawks

August 26, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - There are certain plays that can change the course of an entire season and on Saturday night that play might have come from CF Brandon Polizzi. The never-say-never centerfielder chased down a sure double to left center field off the bat of Boise catcher Willie Maciver and turned his diving catch in the top of the 3rd inning in to a must-see double play that stunned Boise CF Luke Morgan who couldn't beat a relay back to first base stopping a sure rally in its tracks.

It was that moment where Vancouver who trailed 2-0 at the time looked around at the 6,413 fans in attendance and took that energy and began a comeback that helped maintain a one-game lead in the North Division over Spokane who rolled past a lethargic Salem-Keizer team for a third straight game.

Vancouver's road back began in the bottom of the 5th inning when 2B Nick Podkul drew a hard-fought walk from RHP Pearson McMahan and later scored on a single from catcher Chris Bec bringing the C's to within a run. Bec would advance on a throwing error from Boise 2B Terrin Vavra on his base hit, and then score seconds later on a single from DH Otto Lopez evening the game at 2-2.

The Canadians would complete the comeback in the bottom of the 7th inning when DH Otto Lopez struck again smacking a base hit back up the middle cashing in 2B Nick Podkul (single) to give the C's a 3-2 lead. The winning run came a batter later with RF Griffin Conine missing his 7th home run of the season by about five feet as his towering double off the top of the center field wall scored Lopez to extend the Vancouver lead to 4-2.

Boise would find a lone run in the top of the 9th inning after 2B Terrin Vavra hit a one out triple off Canadians RHP Orlando Pascual, and scored on a ground out from DH Willie Abreu. Pascual buckled down and got CF Luke Morgan to ground out to 3B Sterling Guzman to seal the victory with Pascual securing his 2nd save of the season in as many attempts.

Canadians starter RHP Josh Winckowski went four solid innings allowing four hits and a pair of earned runs while striking out six. He left the game after four as he burned througha few to many pitches offering up 87 over his four innings before turning over the ball to the likes of RHP Troy Miller (2.0IP, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO), RHP Will McAffer (1.0IP, 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO) and RHP Joey Pulido (1.0IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB< 2SO) before Pascual came in for the top of the 9th. RHP Will McAffer grabbed the win to move to 6-2 on the season.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 18-12 (.600) on the second half and 37-31 (.544) on the season overall. The Canadians remain one game clear of Spokane in the North with eight regular season contests remaining including the final three of the summer down in Spokane.

Vancouver will host Boise on Sunday, August 26th at 1:05pm as part of another exciting A&W Family Fun Sunday with LHP Elio Silva (3-3, 3.67) taking to the mound opposite LHP Miguel Ausua (0-3, 6.89). The game has been announced as Sold Out, the Canadians 28th sellout of the season, but the game can be heard on TSN1040 Sports Radio starting at 12:00pm with the A&B Tool Rental Pre-Game Show followed by the first pitch at 1:05pm.

