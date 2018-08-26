Canadians Take Series with 5-2 Victory

August 26, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





The Boise Hawks (31-38, 10-21) fell to the Vancouver Canadians (38-31, 18-12) by a final score of 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Three runs in the 8th inning for the Canadians gave them the series victory as the Hawks have now lost the last nine-series they have played in and will play the final game of the five-game series in Vancouver tomorrow.

In the 1st and 2nd innings, Boise had opportunities to score runs, but could not convert. They got a runner to third-base in both innings with no outs, but ended up leaving four men on, through two frames, as we had no runs from either team.

Riley Pint made his first appearance on the mound since June 21st as he returned from an oblique injury. He threw a scoreless top of the first inning while walking one and striking-out one.

Vancouver got the first run of the game off of Miguel Ausua in the 3rd inning on an RBI double from Chris Bec and it was 1-0 Canadians. The run would not be earned though, as Ausua ends up throwing four innings without allowing an earned-run.

In the 5th inning Boise took the lead. With LeeMarcus Boyd on third-base after a single to start the inning, Terrin Vavra drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a groundout from Willie Abreu, and then Luke Morgan grounded out to score Boyd and tie the game at one.

Willie MacIver came up immediately after and slapped a single into left, scoring Vavra from second-base, and the Hawks took control at 2-1.

Vancouver came back in the 6th inning and after a leadoff triple from Otto Lopez, Griffin Conine got a sacrifice fly and tied the game at two. In the 8th inning, a two-RBI double for Conine, followed by an RBI double for Jake Brodt off Boise's PJ Poulin, gave the Canadians a 5-2 lead and they would hang on for the win. Poulin had allowed just two runs all season before allowing three in the 8th.

The Hawks will finish their 11-game road trip and play the final game of the trip tomorrow against the Canadians. First pitch will be at 8:05 p.m. MT on 101.5 KOOL-FM. The Hawks will return home on Wednesday, August 29th to take on the Hillsboro Hops. Get your tickets at BoiseHawks.com or call 208-322-5000.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.