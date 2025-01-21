Argos Ink RB Jyran Mitchell & DB Stephane East
January 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American RB Jyran Mitchell and Canadian DB Stephane East.
Mitchell (6'0"/205lbs) attended Butler University in 2023 playing 11 games and rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 23 passes for 202 yards and three more scores. The Illinois native was named first Team All-Pioneer League in 2023 and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Mitchell attended Eastern Kentucky from 2021-2022 where he caught 38 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games. The newest Argo began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2018-2020) playing in 11 games.
East (6'2"/190lbs) played 16 games at Queen's University between 2019-2023 recording 23 tackles, three interceptions and eight knockdowns. The Toronto, ON native attended St. Michael's College School where he played basketball, volleyball and ran track.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from January 21, 2025
- Argos Ink RB Jyran Mitchell & DB Stephane East - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Re-Sign American DB Alijah McGhee - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stampeders Sign Rookie Receivers - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Re-Sign National DL Kene Onyeka - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Messam Returns for Seventh Season with Lions - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Re-Sign Five-Time All-Star Richie Leone - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Bo Lokombo Retires from Professional Football After Ten Seasons - B.C. Lions
- CFL Combine in Saskatchewan and April 29 Drafts Highlight 2025 Offseason - CFL
- Blue Bombers Sign DB Mosely - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argos Ink RB Jyran Mitchell & DB Stephane East
- Boatmen Sign American WR/RB Calvin Turner
- Argos Extend Canadian OL John Bosse & Sign American DL Deshawn McCarthy
- Argonauts Ink LB Cam Judge to Contract Extension
- Argos Announce 2025 Schedule Highlighted by Six Saturday Home Dates