RedBlacks Re-Sign Five-Time All-Star Richie Leone

January 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - It'll be a seventh straight season in the nation's capital for Richie Leone, with the Ottawa REDBLACKS announcing that they have re-signed their star punter through the 2025 season.

"Richie is one of our league's all-time greats at the punter position, and his skillset combined with his leadership abilities make him invaluable to our football club," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We couldn't be happier that he is back with us for 2025."

The 32-year-old Leone again made all 18 appearances for the REDBLACKS in 2024, earning the league's third-highest punting yards average with 48 yards. He entered the season with the second-highest career punting average in CFL history with 47.7 yards (minimum 200 punts).

"Championship football on the banks of the Rideau Canal," said Leone. "See you in June."

A native of Roswell, Georgia, Leone began his CFL career in 2016 with the BC Lions, The University of Houston product signed with Ottawa in 2018, and has been a pillar of Dyce's special teams units ever since. Leone has earned All-Star recognition in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2023, and also earned an additional East All-Star nod in 2018, making him a six-time divisional All-Star as well. His talents have also caught the attention of the NFL, earning stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2014), and Arizona Cardinals, (2017, 2020).

Ottawa's trio of special teams standouts are all now locked in for another year together; with all-time great kicker Lewis Ward signing a three-year extension in October, and long snapper Peter Adjey following suit with a two-year deal two days later.

