Stampeders Sign Rookie Receivers

January 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed rookie American receivers Daylen Baldwin, Kaylon Horton, Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, Terrell Vaughn and Marcus Washington.

Here is more information on the newcomers:

Daylen Baldwin

Receiver

College: Michigan

Height: 6.02

Weight: 219

Born: Nov. 24, 1999

Birthplace: Detroit, MI

Baldwin signed with the National Football League's Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He appeared in one regular-season game for Cleveland and two catches for 25 yards. Baldwin later spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

In college, Baldwin played his senior season at Michigan. In 14 games including five starts for the Wolverines, he caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Baldwin previously played 22 games over two seasons at Morgan State, making 30 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns, and seven games over two seasons at Jackson State, where he had 27 receptions for 540 yards and seven scores.

Kaylon Horton

Receiver

College: North Texas

Height: 5.09

Weight: 173

Born: June 5, 2000

Birthplace: Houston, TX

In 2024, Horton attended NFL rookie mini-camps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.

Horton played his final two collegiate seasons at North Texas and in 25 games for the Mean Green, he returned 60 kickoffs for 1,394 yards and one touchdown. He also had 18 catches for 175 yards and two scores and 11 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Horton earned first-team all-Conference USA honours as a kickoff returner in 2022.

He started his collegiate career with three seasons at Tarleton State. In 27 games for the Texans, he returned 31kickoff returns for 693 yards and a touchdown, 35 punt returns for 225 yards and a major, 18 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown, 29 tackles and one interception.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

Receiver

College: UTSA

Height: 6.05

Weight: 225

Born: June 17, 1999

Birthplace: Knoxville, TN

Ogle-Kellogg attended the 2024 rookie mini-camp of the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Before turning pro, Ogle-Kellogg played at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He had 89 career catches for 1,358 yards and 15 touchdowns in 53 games for the Roadrunners.

In his senior season, Ogle-Kellogg made 13 starts and set career highs with 33 catches, 575 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.

Terrell Vaughn

Receiver

College: Utah State

Height: 5.07

Weight: 170

Born: Aug. 26, 2000

Birthplace: Oxnard, CA

Vaughn attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks in 2024.

Vaughn played two his final two seasons in college at Utah State and in 26 career games for the Aggies, he had 145 catches for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns, 17 carries for 75 yards and one score as well as 28 kickoff returns for 730 yards and one touchdown. He was second-team all-Mountain West as both a receiver and a kick returner after making 89 catches for 933 yards and 11 touchdowns and returning nine kickoffs for 227 yards.

Prior to Utah State, Vaughn was a two-time first-team conference all-star at Ventura (Calif.) Junior College. He established a school record with 149 career catches for the Pirates to go with 1,715 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Marcus Washington

Receiver

College: Nebraska

Height: 6.02

Weight: 185

Born: Aug. 7, 2000

Birthplace: St. Louis, MO

Washington played his final two college seasons at Nebraska and in 18 games for the Cornhuskers, he had 39 catches for 647 yards and one touchdown. He started his collegiate career with three seasons (2019-21) at Texas and had 25 catches for 366 yards and three majors in 31 games for the Longhorns.

