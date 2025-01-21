Blue Bombers Sign DB Mosely

January 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Quandre Mosely.

Mosely (6-2, 185, Kentucky, born: May 8, 1999 in Brunswick, GA) most recently was in training camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2024, while also spending time with Dallas, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and New England, seeing action in one regular season game with the Patriots. He spent his final two collegiate seasons at Kentucky, recording 69 tackles (48 solos, 21 assists), three tackles for loss, one sack, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions for 77 yards, and one touchdown in 36 games for the Wildcats.

