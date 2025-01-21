Bo Lokombo Retires from Professional Football After Ten Seasons

January 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - One of the longest-serving BC Lions has called it a career: On Tuesday morning, Bo Lokombo announced his retirement after ten pro football seasons.

"I have so many people to thank, starting with the Lions organization for drafting me back in 2013, helping me be part of the organization and helping me become a man," said Lokombo on our upcoming 1st and Now Podcast presented by World Vision Canada.

"At 34 years old, I felt it was the right time. I want to be closer to my family. The only thing I'm going to miss is competing with my brothers for a championship. I will be cheering on the guys, supporting not only the Lions but the CFL as a whole."

Added general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: "Bo has been a Lion for nine of his ten years in pro football, starting when we drafted him back in 2013. During that time, he has had an excellent career, including winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award. We were proud to have him on the field and in the community for so many years and we wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with life after football."

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and raised in Abbotsford where he starred at W.J. Mouat Secondary, Lokombo was selected in round three (21st overall) of that 2013 CFL Draft out of the University of Oregon.

After returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility, Lokombo suited up with the Lions from 2014-16 and earned West Division All-Star in his second season. He then signed with the Baltimore Ravens in early 2017 and remained with the squad until late September before practice roster stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

Lokombo returned home in 2018 and recorded new career-highs in tackles (71), sacks (4) and interceptions (2).

After joining the Montreal Alouettes for the 2019 campaign, Lokombo re-joined his original team for the final four seasons of his career. His award-winning 2021 campaign produced 66 tackles, four sacks, a career-high three interceptions and one defensive touchdown in the shortened 14-game regular season.

Across 118 total regular season games with the Lions, Lokombo climbed to 11th on the club's all-time list with 319 defensive tackles while adding 17 sacks, eight interceptions and four forced fumbles.

The linebacker was also a staple in the club's community initiatives, most recently as a supporter of World Vision Canada. Lokombo accompanied a group of CFL representatives on a trip to Kenya in 2024 and last season agreed to graciously donate $200 to World Vision for every sack recorded by the Lions' defence after Labour Day. The end total was $1600.

