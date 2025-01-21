RedBlacks Re-Sign American DB Alijah McGhee
January 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - Alijah McGhee is returning to Ottawa for a third season, with the REDBLACKS signing the American defensive back to a one-year contract extension.
The 25-year-old McGhee was sidelined for the beginning of the 2024 season with an injury, but returned and started in all remaining 11 games, racking up 44 tackles, finishing second on the team with three interceptions, and also recording a forced fumble.
Hailing from Warner Robins, Georgia, McGhee played the final two seasons of his college football career at Minnesota State Mankato, after three seasons at Kentucky Wesleyan. He signed with the REDBLACKS on August 24, 2023, and went on to appear in two games that season, recording six tackles and a forced fumble.
