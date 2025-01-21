CFL Combine in Saskatchewan and April 29 Drafts Highlight 2025 Offseason

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) offseason will see Free Agency open on February 11 as teams continue retooling for the upcoming campaign. The focus then shifts to the next wave of talent at CFL Combine in Saskatchewan from March 21-23, before the top prospects are selected in the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

The regular season will kick off on June 5 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS travelling west to visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 2025 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league's free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+.

2025 OFFSEASON KEY DATES

February 2-9 - Free Agency Communication Window

From noon ET on February 2 until noon on February 9, teams will be able to openly speak with pending free agents or their CFL Players' Association-registered designates.

February 11 - Free Agency opens

At noon ET, free agents will be able to officially sign with clubs.

February 28 - CFL Invitational Combine

Select players head to the University of Waterloo's Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.

March 20 - GM/Head Coach Joint Media Availabilities

Team leadership discuss the current state of the teams and their outlook on CFL Combine.

March 21-23 - CFL Combine

20-23 | Medical testing and measurements, on- and off-field testing, individual drills, player availabilities, etc.

April 29 - Draft Day

CFL Global Draft: 11 a.m. ET

CFL Draft: 8 p.m. ET

May 7 - Rookie Camps open

First-year players will take the field with their new clubs.

May 10 - Rosters reduced to 85 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

May 11 - Training camps open

All nine clubs officially open camp.

May 13 - Rosters reduced to 75 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

Preseason Week 1

Monday, May 19 | CGY at BC | 4 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2

Saturday, May 24 | OTT at MTL | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | SSK at WPG | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | TOR at HAM | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | EDM at CGY | 9:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3

Friday, May 30 | HAM at TOR | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | MTL at OTT | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | WPG at SSK | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | BC at EDM | 9:30 p.m. ET

May 31 - End of training camp

Camps officially wrap up.

Regular season Week 1

Thursday, June 5 | OTT at SSK | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, June 6 | TOR at MTL | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 7 | HAM at CGY | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 7 | EDM at BC | 10 p.m. ET

