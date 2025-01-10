Argos Bring Back LB Cam Judge in Trade with Stampeders
January 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have traded for Canadian LB Cam Judge from Calgary in exchange for American DL Folarin Orimolade.
Judge (6'0"/230lbs) returns to Toronto after playing for the Argos during the 2021 season. The Montreal-born Judge spent the last three seasons in Calgary where he was the Stampeders nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022, 2023, and 2024 as well as a CFL and West All-Star in 2022. In those three seasons, Judge recorded 241 defensive tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one touchdown in 52 games. The UCLA product signed in Toronto in 2021 and played eight games in Double Blue with 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The 30-year-old started his CFL career in Saskatchewan, playing for the Riders from 2017-2019, being nominated as the Western Division's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019 after making 61 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. For his career Judge has amassed 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, and seven forced fumbles over 95 regular season games. He has also played in five playoff games over his seven-year career.
"We are very excited to have Cam back in Toronto." said Argos Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "Cam brings playmaking abilities, a competitive spirit, and veteran leadership to work with him every day and is constantly making his teammates around him better. We want to thank Flo for everything he brought to this organization, both on and off the field, including winning a Grey Cup together, and we wish him nothing but success."
