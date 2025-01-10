Elks Release WR Dillon Mitchell

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, the club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old had spent the last three seasons in the Green and Gold, suiting up for 45 games with the club. Mitchell set or tied career-highs across the board last season with 58 receptions for 727 yards and four touchdowns - with his 727 receiving yards ranking fourth on the team in 2024.

In his three years with the Elks, the former Oregon Duck accumulated 1,896 yards on 130 receptions with 12 touchdowns, while also serving on special teams in 2022 and 2024 - returning 25 kickoffs for 535 yards and 31 punts for 254 yards.

TRANSACTION

RELEASED

Dillon Mitchell | WR | AMER | 6'0 | 200 LBS | 1997-05-16 | Memphis, TN | Oregon

