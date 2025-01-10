Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Back Jamal Parker Jr

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with defensive back Jamal Parker, Jr. who was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Parker, Jr. (5-8, 177; Kent State; born: January 16, 1998, in Pennsauken, NJ) returns in 2025 for his 4th season with the Blue Bombers, although he missed last season with a knee injury.

A versatile defensive back who can play corner and halfback, Parker, Jr. was first signed by the Blue Bombers on May 15th, 2022, and dressed for 13 Canadian Football League games as a rookie, as well as both playoff contests.

He returned in 2023 and appeared in eight games, taking over as the starting corner for the final three contests as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup and was expected to challenge for a starting job in 2024 before suffering the knee injury in camp.

He has played in 20 games for the Blue Bombers, registering 50 defensive tackles, 11 more on special teams, while adding one interception and one sack. He has also filled in as a returner on occasion, with 295 yards on 24 punt returns and five kickoff returns for 66 yards.

