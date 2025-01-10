Orimolade Returns to Red and White
The Calgary Stampeders have acquired American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, sending national linebacker Cameron Judge to the Boatmen in return.
It's a return to Calgary for Orimolade, who played 31 regular-season games over three seasons with the Red and White (2018, 2021-22) before signing with Toronto as a free agent. The Dartmouth College product was a member of the Stampeders' Grey Cup-winning team in 2018 and contributed two special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery in the championship game.
Orimolade added a second Grey Cup ring with the Argos in 2024.
In 63 career regular-season games with the Stamps and Argos, Orimolade has registered 105 defensive tackles including seven tackles for loss, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 special-teams tackles, one knockdown and two interceptions including a pick-six. He was a division all-star in 2023.
Orimolade also has 11 defensive tackles and four sacks in seven career post-season contests.
"Flo is a premier pass-rusher and a player we believe will make us better," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.
Acquired in a 2022 trade with Toronto, Judge played 52 regular-season contests over three seasons with the Stampeders and amassed 241 tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
"Cam was a great soldier for us and we wish him well," said Dickenson.
Prior to signing with the Stampeders in 2018, Orimolade starred at Dartmouth and attended training camp with the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams.
In 39 collegiate games over four seasons, he recorded 143 total tackles including 35 tackles for loss and also accumulated 23.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass breakups. The career sack total is the second highest in Big Green history.
He was the Ivy League's defensive player of the year in 2016 and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in Division I after recording 83 tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
