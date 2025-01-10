All-Star Receiver Begelton Signs Through 2026

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders receiver Begelton

Veteran receiver Reggie Begelton, who was already under contract for the 2025 Canadian Football League season, has signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the Calgary Stampeders through the 2026 campaign.

"I am thrilled to extend my journey with the Calgary Stampeders and contribute to our quest for success," said Begelton. "I believe wholeheartedly in our team's potential and I can't wait to bring our fans the victories we all strive for. Go Stamps Go."

Begelton was named a CFL all-star for the third time in his career in 2024 as he started all 18 games at slotback and finished tied for second in the league with 92 receptions and fifth in receiving yards with 1,150. He ranked second in the CFL with 34 catches for second-down conversions. Begelton had four touchdown catches as well as a two-point conversion reception and cracked the 100-yard mark in receiving yards on three occasions.

The Lamar University alum surpassed a pair of career milestones - 5,000 receiving yards and 400 catches - during the 2024 campaign and was voted by teammates as the winner of the Presidents' Ring award for demonstrating excellence on and off the field.

"Reggie has been one of our most consistent and productive players and we're excited to extend him through the 2026 season," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

Begelton first signed with the Stampeders in 2017 and returned to Calgary in 2021 after a stint with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers.

In 86 career games for the Stamps, he has 421 catches - eighth all-time in franchise history - for 5,595 yards and 28 touchdowns. In four playoff contests, Begelton has 22 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

