Blue Bombers Add Trio to Scouting Staff

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has added three scouts with extensive Canadian Football League backgrounds in Jim Jauch, Eric Deslauriers and Brock Sunderland.

All three will hold the titles of Senior Director of Player Personnel.

"All three of these individuals have experience in scouting and finding talented football players," said General Manager Kyle Walters. "We are very pleased to add them all to our scouting group, having them work closely with Danny McManus, and we are already looking forward to training camp in May."

JIM JAUCH

Jauch joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three years with the B.C. Lions as their Director of U.S. Scouting. Jauch is the son of former Blue Bombers player and head coach Ray Jauch (1978-82 as head coach) and played five years in the CFL with Calgary (1989), Edmonton (1990-91) and Hamilton (1992-93) where he also played with his brother Joey.

After his playing days Jauch became a college scout with the San Diego Chargers in 1994, joining the Cleveland Browns in 2006, where he was then promoted to Associate Director of College and Pro Scouting, a position he held until 2010. Jauch returned to the Chargers and worked with them from 2010-14 before joining the New York Jets as a National Scout until 2018. He then returned to Canada to become the Director of Pro Scouting with the Toronto Argonauts before heading to B.C.

ERIC DESLAURIERS

Deslauriers comes to Winnipeg after serving as the Senior Director of Football Operations/Player Personnel with the Montreal Alouettes. Deslauriers played nine seasons in the CFL, all with the Alouettes, after being selected by the club in the first round, seventh overall, in the 2007 CFL Draft.

A native of Calgary who grew up in Quebec, Deslauriers brings experience in several areas, including in the evaluation of Canadian players for the CFL Draft and in pro scouting.

BROCK SUNDERLAND

Sunderland has extensive CFL management experience, having most recently served as the General Manager of the Edmonton Elks from 2017-21. The product of Great Falls, Montana first came north to the CFL as a regional/advance scout for the Alouettes (2004-05) before becoming Montreal's Director of Scouting, a position he held through 2007.

He then joined the New York Jets as a Pro Scout through 2012 before serving as the Ottawa RedBlacks Assistant GM from 2013-16. Sunderland was part of the staff that helped the RedBlacks capture the 2016 Grey Cup championship before heading to Edmonton.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.