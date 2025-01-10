David Côté with the Alouettes in 2025

January 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that they have signed Quebec-born kicker David Côté for the 2025 season.

Côté (6'4",223 lbs.) played only four games in 2024 due to an injury early in the season. The 28-year-old successfully converted 10 of his 12 field goals, including a 53-yard attempt. He accumulated 1,149 yards on 18 kickoffs.

In 2023, he contributed to the Alouettes' Grey Cup victory, successfully making five field goals in the playoffs and accumulating 886 yards on 15 kickoffs.

A native of Quebec City, he has played 52 games with the team over four seasons.

"David has an incredible leg, and he's shown his talent since he joined us," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "We're happy to have him back and I expect him to come to camp in great shape, ready to compete."

A fifth-round pick (45th overall) in the 2021 CFL Canadian Draft, Côté was named the Alouettes' Rookie of the Year just months after being selected.

A new rookie

The team also announced the signing of American defensive back Robert Kennedy for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Kennedy (5'10'',183 lbs.) spent four seasons in college, starting his career at East Carolina before transferring to Old Dominion University for two years. The 25-year-old completed his collegiate career with North Carolina State in 2023. In his last season, the native of Jeannette, PA, recorded 33 total tackles, including two for losses, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also added four pass-deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered one. In 2023, he was part of the Los Angeles Chargers organization.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.