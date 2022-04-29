April 29, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 29, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN GAME THREE - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 15-3 last night to the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs jumped on the scoreboard first, plating three runs in the top of the fourth against Patriots reliever Barrett Loseke. Devlin Granberg led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by the third baseman, Jesus Bastidas. He moved up to third on a ground ball from Izzy Wilson. Kole Cottam walked, and in the next at-bat, Tyler Dearden blasted a three-run homer. It was Dearden's first of the season and gave the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead. Somerset stormed back in the bottom of the fifth inning against Portland starter Victor Santos. Mickey Gasper worked a one-out walk and advanced to second on a Chad Bell base hit. Jesus Bastidas singled to load the bases and Anthony Volpe drove in Gasper with a sacrifice fly. Brandon Lockridge stepped up to the plate and collected a three-run homer of his own, handing the Patriots their first lead, 4-3. The Patriots kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the seventh. Gasper singled to left and Bell followed with another base hit. In the next at-bat, Bastidas loaded the bases with a single. Anthony Volpe stepped up to the plate and tripled to center, clearing the bases, and increasing the Patriots lead to 7-3. Somerset added another eight runs in the bottom of the eighth, including a grand slam from Derek Dietrich and a three-run homer from Bell, expanding their lead to the final score of 15-3.

DEARDEN SMASHES FIRST HOMER OF THE YEAR - Outfielder Tyler Dearden connected with his first home run of the season last night. He crushed a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning to put the Sea Dogs on the board, 3-0. He recorded 24 home runs for the Greenville Drive last season.

MOST RUNS ALLOWED IN AN INNING THIS SEASON - The eight runs scored by the Patriots in the bottom of the eighth inning was the most allowed this season by the Sea Dogs pitching staff. All runs were scored off of extra base hits. The Patriots put together a three-run triple, three-run homer and grand slam to extend their lead over Portland in the inning.

SANTOS SETS NEW HIGH - Portland's starter, Victor Santos, tossed a season-high 93 pitches last night in the Sea Dogs loss. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four. Every outing since his first start of the year now has been 6.0 innings.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 29, 2004: In an infamous moment in Sea Dogs history, Portland pitchers allowed a franchise record-tying six home runs in a 13-2 loss to Norwich.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 2.35 ERA) takes the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 4/23 at Hadlock Field against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, tossing 5.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out six. He earned his second win of the year.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.