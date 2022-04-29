Big Bats Power Senators Lead; Harrisburg Edges Goats
April 29, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators once again used the long ball to beat the Hartford Yard Goats 8-6. The Senators have hit eight home runs in their last three games. Harrisburg had a 7-0 lead into the fifth inning and had to withstand constant pressure from the Yard Goats over the last four innings.
ON CAPITOL HILL
Cole Henry went four innings for the first time and didn't allow a hit while striking out four and walking two. Reid Schaller went one inning and allowed an inside-the-park home run but earning the win. Alberto Guerrero followed and allowed four runs on four hits in the sixth inning. Brian Gonzalez pitched the seventh inning and allowed a run on two hits. Matt Cronin tossed a scoreless eighth inning with the help of one of the third to first double plays. Matt Brill picked up his seventh save. The first two reached base in the ninth but the second third to first double play helped stop the threat.
WITH THE GAVEL
Wilson Garcia had two hits including his first home run on the season, a two-run shot in the first inning. He also had an RBI single in the third. KJ Harrison hit a three-run home run to cap the Sens five-run third inning.
FILIBUSTERS
Harrisburg turned three double plays including two third to first twin killings in the eighth and ninth innings. The teams combined to use ten pitchers.
ON DECK
The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The games can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.
