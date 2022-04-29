Ponies Pitching Dominates in Shutout of SeaWolves

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-13) dominant pitching led them to a 2-0 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at Mirabito Stadium, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Ponies starter Alec Kisena had a superb outing, allowing just one hit over six innings with no walks and eight strikeouts in the no-decision. It was his longest start of the year.

The game remained scoreless through the first six innings as Dillon Dingler registered the only Erie (11-8) hit of the night in the fourth. Jake Mangum broke up the combined no-hitter bid in the sixth with a single as Erie starter Austin Bergner pitched five no-hit innings with three strikeouts.

Brett Baty got the seventh inning started with a long drive to right center field that was called a home run, but subsequently was called back and was placed on second with a double. After Baty advanced to third on a wild pitch, Ronny Mauricio walked and stole second.

Two batters later with runners on second and third with one out, Hayden Senger got the Ponies on the board with a sac fly off Chavez Fernander (0-1) and to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead as Mauricio moved up to third.

The next batter Johneshwy Fargas hit an RBI single to right field scoring Mauricio and to put the Ponies up 2-0.

The Ponies bullpen took care of the rest as LHP Andrew Edwards (1-1) got the win pitching one and a third innings with no walks and three strikeouts. RHP Michel Otanez finished off the night with a perfect one and two thirds innings with four strikeouts to earn his first save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series against Erie on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM on CBS Sports Radio 1360 with pregame coverage getting underway at 12:50 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Fargas now has an RBI in back-to-back games.

