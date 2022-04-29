Cleveland Guardian Yu Chang to Rehab Friday at Canal Park

April 29, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians infielder Yu Chang is scheduled to play on a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Friday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

Chang will play in his first rehab game since being placed on the 10-day Injured List on April 15. The 2017 Akron RubberDuck is batting .210 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI over 130 career games with Cleveland.

In 126 games with Akron in 2017, Chang hit .220 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI while being named a mid-season Eastern League All-Star.

The Taiwan native signed with Cleveland as an international free agent in June 2013.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games are available by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the RubberDucks home all summer through September 18. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.