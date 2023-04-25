April 25, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SUNDAY AFTERNOON WIN The Portland Sea Dogs secured the series win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday at Hadlock Field, 6-1. The Sea Dogs struck first with a solo blast hit over the Maine Monster by Edwin Diaz. His first home run of the season put Portland on the board, 1-0. The momentum continued in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ceddanne Rafaela doubled to lead off the inning. A passed ball by the catcher would allow Rafaela to advance to third and the Sea Dogs were threatening. A wild pitch would allow Rafaela to score standing up and the Sea Dogs extended the lead, 2-0. In the top of the fifth, Max McDowell walked to lead off the inning. A wild pitch allowed McDowell to advance to second before a groundout hit by Johan Rojas allowed him to advance to third. A single hit by Oliver Dunn would allow McDowell to score and Reading was on the board, 2-1. In an eventful bottom of the eighth, the Sea Dogs would bring four more around to score. Niko Kavadas singled on a ground ball to center field before Alex Binelas walked to put two runners on. Christian Koss would come in to pinch run for Kavadas. A single hit by Stephen Scott would allow Koss enough time to score and Portland plated another, 3-1. Tyler McDonough tripled on a sharp ground ball to right field scoring both Binelas and Scott. The Sea Dogs extended the lead 5-1. A ground out to second base hit by Diaz allowed McDonough to score the final run of the inning and Portland led 6-1.

ANOTHER SERIES WIN With their win on Sunday, the Sea Dogs have now won every series of the season. First with a three-game sweep over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies then taking four out of six games in New Hampshire then four more games against Reading.

ROSIER OWNS THE LONGEST STREAK Outfielder Corey Rosier owns the longest active hitting streak for Portland. He has recorded a hit in each of his last seven games and is hitting .308 (8-for-26) with a double, two RBI and six stolen bases. Ceddanne Rafaela is also riding a four-game hitting streak with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base.

FIRST TIME SINCE WHEN? The Sea Dogs are on a two-week roadtrip to first face the Erie SeaWolves then the Akron RubberDucks. It is the first time since June 16, 2019 that the Sea Dogs will visit Akron and the first time since August 9, 2018 they will be in Erie.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.0 games ahead of both New Hampshire and Somerset. Portland is the only team in the league with double-digit wins. Erie is in fourth place in the Southwest Division, 2.0 games behind the first-place Richmond Flying Squirrels.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 25, 2019 The Sea Dogs pick up their fourth no-hitter in team history with a 2-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium. Kyle Hart worked 6.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts while Daniel McGrath pitched 1.1 innings and Adam Lau worked a scoreless ninth.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will make his third start of the season tonight in Erie. In his last start on April 19th, he tossed 5.0 innings against Reading and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out two.

Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2023

