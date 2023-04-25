Rumble Ponies Explode in Middle Innings for Series-Opening Win over Akron

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-8) exploded for seven runs across the middle three innings to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 7-5 on Tuesday during Baseball in Education Day at Mirabito Stadium.

With Akron (8-8) leading 1-0 in the fourth inning, Brandon McIlwain led off the frame with a single and three batters later Jose Peroza drilled a game-tying RBI single to score McIlwain.

Binghamton took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, as Matt O'Neill led off the inning with a solo home run. It was O'Neill's first hit of the season and Binghamton never looked back.

Up 2-1 in the sixth inning, the Rumble Ponies brought 11 batters to the plate and five runs came into score, which extended their lead to 7-2. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Peroza, sacrifice fly from Rowdey Jordan, RBI double from O'Neill, and RBI single from Wyatt Young.

The RubberDucks plated four runs in the seventh to cut their deficit to 7-5. The inning was highlighted by an RBI single from Michael Berglund and a sacrifice fly from Angel Martínez.

Luis Moreno (2-0) made the start for Binghamton and allowed just one run over a season-high six innings in the win. He allowed four hits and four walks, with three strikeouts, and turned a dazzling double play on a line-drive comebacker.

The Ponies' backend of the bullpen did its job with a scoreless frame from Dylan Hall and Nate Lavender, who earned his fourth save of the year.

Postgame Notes: Peroza went 3-for-4 with three singles, three RBIs, a run for his first three-hit game of the season...O'Neill and Young also had multi-hit games.

