RubberDucks Fall to Rumble Ponies, 7-5

Binghamton catcher Matt O'Neill hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning, and the Rumble Ponies added five runs in the sixth inning for 7-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the opener of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday.

Turning Point

With Binghamton holding a 2-1 lead in the sixth, right-hander Shane McCarthy walked center fielder Brandon McIlwain, and designated hitter Tanner Murphy hit an infield single. After third baseman Mateo Gil walked, shortstop Jose Peroza hit a ground ball past both middle infielders, scoring two Binghamton runs. Right fielder Rowdey Jordan added a sacrifice fly, and O'Neill and second baseman Wyatt Young each hit RBI singles for a five-run inning and a 7-1 Rumble Ponies lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Tanner Burns worked around a baserunner in each of the first three innings, including an inning-ending double play in the third inning. In the fourth, he allowed a leadoff single to McIlwain and threw two wild pitches while striking out the next two batters. Peroza then hit a game-tying RBI single to left field before Burns completed four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. McCarthy began the fifth inning by allowing O'Neill's home run before retiring the next three batters. After the sixth-inning rally, right-hander Trey Benton entered and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, walking one batter with two strikeouts. Right-hander Bradley Hanner worked around a walk and hit batter for a scoreless eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. Third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez and catcher Michael Berglund hit consecutive singles to right field, and right fielder Connor Kokx hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Trailing 7-1 in the seventh inning, designated hitter Julian Escobedo doubled, Rodríguez singled, and Berglund hit an RBI single. Kokx walked, and second baseman Angel Martínez later added a sacrifice fly. When Kokx stole second base, Berglund scored on O'Neill's throwing error. Kokx avoided being picked off and scored on a Peroza throwing error later in the inning to make it 7-5.

Notebook

Akron lost a fourth straight game for the first time this season...Johnathan Rodríguez extended a four-game hitting streak with a sixth-inning double...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 1,711.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Binghamton at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich (1-1, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Rumble Ponies right-hander Dominic Hamel (0-2, 1.59 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

