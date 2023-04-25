Curve Fall Flat After Bout of Unearned Ugliness

CURVE, Pa. - Domingo Leyba recorded two RBI in a two-hit day for Altoona, but an untimely error by the Curve led to seven unearned runs for Reading as the Fightin' Phils opened the series with a win, 11-5, at FirstEnergy Field on Tuesday morning.

The Fightin' Phils scored six unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning off Curve starter Kyle Nicolas, who allowed just one hit through the first 3.2 innings. With two outs in the frame, Andres Alvarez committed a throwing error to extend the inning. Ethan Wilson followed with a two-run home run, before a pair of singles set up a Max McDowell three-run home run. Johan Rojas added an RBI-double to cap off the six-run frame.

In the next inning, a passed ball by Dylan Shockley allowed Carlos De La Cruz to move into scoring position and score on a two-out double from Cam Cannon to allow another unearned run across. Nicolas allowed seven unearned runs in 4.2 innings with six strikeouts. Matt Eckelman strung together 1.1 innings of hitless relief with three strikeouts.

Reading added four late runs in the seventh on a grand slam from Cannon off Braeden Ogle. Ogle loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch to set up the shot to right field. Ogle allowed one hit in one inning of relief work. Juan Minaya tossed a scoreless eighth inning for the Curve. Cannon finished the day with five RBI for Reading.

Altoona's offense bookended the Reading scoring. The Curve scored twice in the top of the first inning off Ethan Lindow. Leyba and Mason Martin each had RBI-doubles in the frame to give the Curve an early lead. Leyba added an RBI-single in the eighth before Fabricio Macias hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, his first of the season.

The Curve continue a 12-game road trip on Wednesday with the Reading Fightin' Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The first pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:45 p.m. with RHP Justin Meis on the mound for Altoona with Reading's starter yet to be announced.

Altoona returns home to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 9 to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

