Fightin Phils Bat Explode for Morning Victory

April 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - A season-high 11 runs, including a grand slam from Cam Cannon, led the Reading Fightin Phils to an early-morning 11-5 victory over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.

Altoona struck quickly off R-Phils lefty Ethan Lindow. After allowing a walk to Liover Peguero, Domingo Leyba cranked a double to right-center field to score Peguero. After a fly-out, Mason Martin lined a double to the right-center to score Leyba and put the Curve up 2-0 through one-half inning.

The Fightin Phils struck back in the fourth inning in a big way. After two quick outs to start the inning, Matthew Kroon reached on a throwing error by Curve shortstop Andres Alveraz. Reading would follow that with six unearned runs, all with two outs in the inning to go up 6-2.

Ethan Wilson belted a home run off the facing of the Redner's Event Center to tie the game at two. Then, Cannon and Madison Stokes reached on consecutive singles to put two runners on with two outs. Max McDowell followed with an opposite-field three-run home run over the right-field wall to make it a 5-2 R-Phils lead.

But, Reading was not done yet in the fourth. Pedro Martinez singled and came around to score on a double from Johan Rojas. That would make it 6-2 Reading when the Curve would finally get out of the inning. All six runs scored in the frame went unearned to Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas.

Reading tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth. Carlos De La Cruz singled on a soft ground ball to third and came around to score on a double from Cannon to make it 7-2.

Cannon and the R-Phils were not done in the bottom of the seventh. He launched a loud grand slam home run into the right-field pool to make it 11-2 Fightin Phils. The grand slam was Reading's first of the season and first since Jhailyn Ortiz on Aug. 21, 2022, against Portland. Altoona would tack two more on late to get to the final score of 11-5.

Lindow was excellent today. After giving up two runs in the top of the first, he settled in to throw six innings, while giving up two runs on three strikes, while adding three strikeouts. Lindow also earned the win to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Nicolas suffered the loss for Altoona. He went 4.2 innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs, but only one of them was earned for the Curve righty.

The win improved Reading to 5-11 on the season, while Altoona falls to 7-8. The two teams are back in action tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.