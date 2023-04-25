Pair of Home Runs Complete 4-2 Comeback Win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - Patrick Bailey and Andy Thomas delivered a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-2, comeback win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The victory marked the sixth come-from-behind win for the Flying Squirrels (10-6) and the first comeback victory on the road.

Tied, 2-2, in the top of the eighth inning, Bailey bashed a solo home run to right field to give the Flying Squirrels their first lead of the game.

Two batters later, Thomas launched a solo home run against Tyler Burch (Loss, 0-1) to move Richmond ahead, 4-2. It was the first Double-A home run for Thomas.

Raymond Burgos (Save, 1) worked around a two-out base hit for a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

Facing Carson Seymour in the third inning, the Baysox (5-10) jumped snatched a 2-0 lead off an RBI double by Zach Watson and a run-scoring hit from John Rhodes.

After a leadoff triple by Tyler Fitzgerald and a walk in the fifth inning, Riley Mahan bounced into a fielder's choice to plate Fitzgerald cut the deficit to 2-1.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Simon Whiteman bounced an infield single to drive home Fitzgerald and evened the score, 2-2.

Reliever Wil Jensen pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and allowed one baserunner. Juan Sanchez (Win, 2-1) held Bowie scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings, working around two hits and two walks.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road trip against the Baysox with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George's Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Nick Zwack (0-0, 3.48) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 1.26).

The Flying Squirrels return home on May 2 to start a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. On May 2, fans can celebrate The Diamond's near 40-year anniversary with a long sleeve 'The Diamond' t-shirt available to the first 1,000 fans 15 and older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

