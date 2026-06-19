Another Stefan Stojanovic SCREAMER!!!!!
Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Ray Serrano scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Louisville City FC rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Brooklyn FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night after Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic had twice given the visitors the lead.
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