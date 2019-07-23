Announcing the 2019-20 Walleye Promo Schedule

July 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





OPENING NIGHT DOUBLE FEATURE WEEKEND - Saturday, November 2 & Sunday, November 3

Your defending Western Conference Champions open their season at the Huntington Center with not one but TWO games! The fun starts at the Opening Night Tailgate Party in Hensville Park with live music, Walleye-themed inflatables and more!

OPENING NIGHT BREWFEST - Saturday, November 2

The annual Opening Night Brewfest returns and do we have a lot to toast! Get ready to raise your craft beer tasting glass. Tickets include an Opening Night game ticket, (15) 3-ounce beer samples, and an appetizer buffet that complements a beer-tasting.

We don't want to give away all the "scoop" for Sunday. Let's just say we're playing Fort Wayne and it's going to be a slammin' good time.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT - Saturday, November 23

THIS IS A BIG ONE!! This season, the ECHL has joined forces with the NHL in support of the Hockey Fights Cancer. That means, this November, the Walleye will wear special-edition Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys which will be auctioned off for charity immediately following the game. WE CAN'T WAIT TO SHOW THEM TO YOU and HELP JOIN THE FIGHT!

LOVE YOUR MELON - Friday, December 27 & Sunday, December 29

Our fight against cancer carries into December when we take on pediatric cancer with help from Love Your Melon. For two games only, we will feature a Love Your Melon package that includes a custom Toledo Walleye Love Your Melon cap. Proceeds from Love Your Melon support kids battling cancer in America.

...if that wasn't exciting enough... there's more!

In January and February, we are going to be celebrating NICKELODEON, MARVEL AND DC with "double feature" weekends. My spidey sense is tingling!

NICKELODEON WEEKEND - Friday, January 3 & Saturday, January 4

Who will the Walleye represent - Legend's of the Hidden Temple, Blue's Clues, Ren & Stimpy, or someone else? Toledo will announce which popular show will be featured for a weekend of fun promotions, guest appearances and specialty jerseys!

MARVEL WEEKEND - Friday, January 10 & Saturday, January 11

Will Spidey swing through the rafters or Hulk storm off the bench? One never knows which Avenger will invade the Huntington Center - you may need binoculars or maybe not. Stay tuned for the HUGE announcement about our participation in 2019-20!

DC WEEKEND - Friday, February 28 & Saturday, February 29

Eighty-five years ago DC comics introduced their first Superhero. The Walleye will become a DC hero for the weekend during this BRAND NEW league-wide promotion. Who will come to save the Huntington Center? You'll have to wait and see.

Fan Favorites Are Back

SCHOOL EDUCATION DAYS - Wednesday, November 6 & Wednesday, December 4

The arena is going to rock-and-roll during our School Education Days! Each school that attends receives hockey-based classroom curriculum and will be entered to win a $1,000 grant for their school. Last season, School Education Days set a record with 12,286 students and educators attending. Transportation grants are also available. Click here for more information. Imagination Station joins the fun and adds several interactive science experiments during the first and second intermissions.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS - Saturday, December 7

It's raining bears... Alleluia! This hard to beat spectacle happens when the Walleye score their first goal on December 7. All the stuffed bears and toys go to local charities. Fans can bring a teddy to the game (or purchase one in the Swamp Shop) and when the goal horn sounds- let 'em flyyyyyyyy!

PRINCESS PALOOZA - Sunday, February 16

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo - put it together and what have you got-- a wonderful, magical night filled with princesses (and maybe some princes) from your favorite storybook fairytales. Photos and meet and greets are all included in your game ticket!

SCOUT EXPERIENCES

Nothing tops a Walleye VIP Scout experience. Scouts get to high five the team, meet the mascots, skate on the ice, and the best part, "camp out" high above the ice on the Club Level.

Boy/Cub Scout - Friday, January 10 | Friday, January 31 (sleepover)

Boy & Girl Scout - Saturday, February 29

Girl Scout - Wednesday, March 11

PAWS & PUCKS NIGHTS - Sunday, January 12 & Sunday, March 20

WOOF. WOOF. Calling all dogs to bring their human friends to the two Walleye Paws and Pucks nights. It's a great time! You get to sit with your human in special sections, and if you have to go out or want to run around, there's a play area outside! Young fans can also catch their favorite Rescue Dogs on the concourse sitting pretty for pictures.

STEM NIGHT - Wednesday, March 11

Explore STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Math - in a fun way when area high school students demonstrate various hands-on activities with robots, drones and simulators.

FAN POSTGAME SKATES

After every Sunday game, fans can bring their skates (or rent them) and hit the Huntington Center ice for a postgame skating session. It's free to anyone with a ticket for that game. We will announce multiple dates in 2019-20 when the team will join the fans for a Postgame Skate with the Players!

Sunday, November 3

Sunday, December 29

Sunday, January 12

Sunday, January 26

Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 16

Sunday, March 1

Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 29

GIVEAWAYS

Saturday, November 9 - Bryan Moore Goal Celebration Bobblehead

Friday, December 6 - Walleye Nutcracker Giveaway

Friday, January 10 - Pat Nagle Bobblehead

Friday, March 20 - Walleye Jersey Lunch Box Giveaway

SPECIALTY JERSEYS & CHARITY AUCTIONS/RAFFLES

November 23 - Hockey Fights Cancer

January 3-4 - Nickelodeon Weekend

January 10-11 - Marvel Weekend

February 28-29 - DC Weekend

March 27- The Walleye bring back its most popular alternate jersey ever - ZOMBIE FISH - but with a new zombie look! The jerseys will be worn for one game only and will be auctioned after the game for charity.

ECHL Stories from July 23, 2019

