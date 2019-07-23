Everblades Agree to Terms with Trio of Forwards

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Alex Tonge, Philippe Hudon and Josh Lammon for the 2019-20 season.

All three players joined the Everblades late in the 2018-19 regular season and made immediate impacts on the heels of completing their college careers.

Arguably Florida's most dynamic player in the final two weeks of the regular season, Tonge racked up eight points (5g-3a) in just five regular-season games with the 'Blades in 2018-19. The Kingston, Ontario, native scored goals in four straight games to close the regular season and put up a season-best three-point game (1g-2a) in the regular-season finale on April 6. He then tabbed four points (2g-2a) in 13 postseason games.

Tonge, 24, came to the 'Blades after an impressive four-year career at Robert Morris University (Atlantic Hockey/NCAA), where he vaulted near the top of several offensive categories. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound winger finished his collegiate career with the fourth-highest point total in program history with 138 points, posting 56 goals and 82 assists in 146 games. He also ranks in RMU's top five for career game-winning goals (10), power-play goals (23), and assists.

"After arriving, Alex was an impact player, providing an elite element of offense," Ralph said. "We are thrilled to have him back. We'll look for him to use last year's experience as a springboard for the coming season and lead our team offensively."

Hudon, 26, played in the most games of any of the three players last season, suiting up in 14 contests after joining the Everblades in late February. The Hudson, Québec, native made a quick impact with Florida, tabbing seven points (3g-4a) and two multi-point outings. His showing with the 'Blades earned him his first career AHL call-up in the season's final week, and he went on to net an assist in three games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Prior to joining the Everblades, Hudon played for Concordia University (USports) in Montréal, Québec, from 2014-19. He logged ice time in 105 career games and registered 28 goals and 46 assists. He recorded a career-high 25 points (7g-18a) as a senior in the 2018-19 campaign and served as the team's captain in each of the final two seasons.

"Huddy is a positive young man; he's a big, strong hockey player that has a team-first attitude," Ralph said. "He's a player that relishes in playing in the hard areas and uses his size and speed to separate himself from the pack. Huddy is a mature, reliable person that deepens the character and desire of our team."

Lammon, 24, appeared in nine games for the 'Blades after finishing his collegiate career at Mercyhurst University (Atlantic Hockey/NCAA). He notched two goals and four assists, including his first career multi-point game (1g-1a) in a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals on March 29.

While with Mercyhurst from 2015-19, Lammon picked up 74 points (35g-39a) in 144 career games. He served as the Lakers' captain as a senior in 2018-19 and went on to post a career-high 30 points (12g-18a) in 38 games. He tied for the team lead with five power-play goals and chipped in two shorthanded strikes.

"Josh came in last year and established that he's a responsible 200-foot player that can and will play in all the important minutes," Ralph said. "He brings a high level of maturity, compete and desire for not only himself to be successful but the team to be successful."

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

