Oilers Re-Sign Williams for Third Campaign

July 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signing of goaltender Devin Williams for the 2019-20 season.

Williams, 23, returns for a third season between the pipes after posting a league-best 2.12 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 34 regular season appearances last season. Williams recorded a career-best 20 wins, helping the Oilers clinch the 2018-19 Mountain Division Championship.

After a successful regular season, Williams backstopped the Oilers to game seven of the Western Conference Finals, winning 10 of his 17 postseason appearances, whilst recording a 2.47 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

The Saginaw, MI native also earned ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for the month of October, his second straight year to win the award in the season's opening month.

The 2019-20 season saw Williams make his AHL debut with the San Antonio Rampage, playing in relief in two contests. Williams posted a .938 save percentage and a 1.34 GAA in 45 minutes played.

Williams previously played one season at Acadia University in Nova Scotia, after a five-year junior career with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6'0, 186 lbs. goaltender went 106-47-8 during his time with the Otters, including a 41-10-1 record with a 2.36 GAA and .915 save percentage in his final season in 2015-16.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.