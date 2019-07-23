Adam Carlson Earns AHL Contract with Manitoba

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush are pleased to congratulate goaltender Adam Carlson on receiving a two-way AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose, affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets. As part of the deal, the Rush organization has traded his ECHL rights to the Jacksonville IceMen in exchange for defenseman Scott Dornbrock, who has signed to play with the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Carlson had a banner year in his third professional season with the Rush last year, which included two AHL call-ups to the Milwaukee Admirals. The 6'3", 195-pound net-minder finished with a 21-17-3-3 record in 45 games with a 2.91 GAA, .916 SV%, and 4 shutouts. His save percentage finished as 10th best in the ECHL, his Minutes Played was the fifth highest total (2,601), his 1,382 saves were third in the league and a new single-season Rush franchise record, and his 4 shutouts earned a share of the highest number in the entire league, while also doubling for a share of the single-season Rush franchise record. "Ace" finished with the first winning season, and first 20 or more win campaign as a Rush goaltender for the first time since Danny Battochio last accomplished the task in the 2015-16 ECHL season.

"On behalf of the Rapid City Rush organization, I can't tell you how happy and proud we are that Adam has earned this opportunity with Manitoba," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault exclaimed. "Adam was as advertised last year: he was a relentless competitor, had top-notch preparation, and had a strong work ethic that drove us to the majority of our success last season. Without him, the tremendous rapport he had on our goaltending tandem, and his ultimate team-first mentality, there is no way we come even remotely close to making the playoffs like we almost did. He is 100% deserving of this opportunity to showcase his abilities at the Jets NHL camp, and with the Moose organization next season.

"Off the ice, Adam was a consummate professional, helping our youth hockey programs, reading to students at local schools, and positively promoting our message throughout the community," Coach Tetrault added. "While we'll miss him in Rapid City, we are incredibly excited to see where this opportunity takes him, and wish him great health and all the best moving forward."

"I cannot thank the fans of the Rush enough for such an amazing season last year. They stuck with us through thick and thin, and encouraged us to play with grit every night," goaltender Adam Carlson said as he reflected on the 2018-19 ECHL season. "To the staff of the Rush: your dedication to this team is unlike any other. Everyone on staff is beyond welcoming, which made it easy for all the boys to feel at home. As for the Coaches: Tets, Nello, and Batman, you gentlemen gave me an opportunity of a lifetime, and I couldn't be more thankful.

"It comes with a heavy heart to say I'm leaving such an amazing city and organization," Carlson concluded, "but I have a great opportunity on the horizon with the Moose, and I can't pass it up. Thank YOU, Rapid City, for such an amazing year!"

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson will head into his fourth season as a professional, but is no stranger to the AHL. In the previous three seasons, he played in six games with the Hershey Bears, going 2-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .903 SV%, while also earning call-ups to Milwaukee, but did not see action with the Admirals. In his ECHL career between the South Carolina Stingrays, Kansas City Mavericks, Indy Fuel, and the Rush, he compiled a record of 36-31-7-5 in 84 games with 6 shutouts, a 2.86 GAA, .909 SV%, and was a 2017 Kelly Cup Runner-Up to the Colorado Eagles as a member of the Stingrays. Carlson has spent his first two professional seasons on an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals organization following his college career. Before turning pro, he played a year in the NCAA with Mercyhurst University (17gp, 7-7-3/2.85/.919), and two seasons in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill (81gp, 38-27-10/2.47/.925, 7 SO).

Dornbrock comes to the Rush as part of the exchange with the Jacksonville IceMen for Carlson's ECHL rights, and enters his second season as a professional. The 6'3", 230-pound blue-liner split last season between the Reading Royals (24gp, 1g-8ast-9pts) and Jacksonville IceMen (15gp, 4ast) for a grand total of 1 goal, 12 assists, 13 points, and an even rating in 39 total games.

"Regarding Scott, he's a young defenseman with a ton of potential. He's a big kid that moves the puck well out of his own zone, and is very responsible in the defensive third," Coach Tetrault added on his newest defenseman. "He'll clear the front of the net and will surely improve further in his second season, building on his valuable experience from his rookie season."

Hailing from Harper Woods, Michigan, Dornbrock began his professional career last season after a four-year stay in the NCAA with Miami University-Ohio, where with the Redhawks he racked up 35 points (6g-29ast) in 139 games while claiming the 2015 NCHC Championship. Before his collegiate career, he played two seasons in the NAHL with the Minot Minotauros with goaltender Tyler Parks and with the Topeka Roadrunners with current Rush forward Tyler Poulsen, and one season in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers.

