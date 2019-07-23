Growlers Sign Reid Jackman

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have signed forward Reid Jackman to a one-year, ECHL contract.

Jackman, 26, appeared in 12 games last season with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL where he picked up 5 assists and recorded 4 penalty minutes.

The 6'2" Etobicoke, Ontario native finished a 5 season stint playing with York University prior to joining the Fort Wayne Komets where he recorded 70 points (35 goals and 35 assists) in 131 games. Jackman was named to the USports (OUA West) Second All-Star Team at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

