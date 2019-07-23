Defenseman Jimmy Mazza Re-Signs with Royals

Reading, PA - Rookie defenseman Jimmy Mazza has re-signed with the Reading Royals on an ECHL contract, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Tuesday. Mazza is the second defenseman and sixth skater to agree to a deal with Reading for 2019-20. Following the completion of his NCAA career at Canisius College in March, Mazza signed with Reading and played in two games (5 PIM). In his second contest on Mar. 16, he sparred with Indy's Connor Moynihan to earn his first professional fighting major.

As a senior at Canisius, Mazza was an alternate captain and topped Golden Griffins defensemen with six goals and 24 points. In his final three seasons on campus, he ranked either first or second among team defensemen in points.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (2): Jeremy Beaudry, Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (4): Olivier Labelle, Brayden Low, Frank DiChiara, Corey Mackin

They said it:

Mazza: "Coach MacDonald cares about winning and I want to go to a franchise that wants to win a championship. In my time last season, we had some big crowds and it showed how passionate the fan base is. I'm also excited to have Assistant Coach Nick Luukko on staff and I can't wait to pick his brain so I can improve."

MacDonald: "Jimmy brought good energy and buy-in to our team in March and we're happy to welcome him back for his first pro season. He had a career year last season at Canisius and he adds mobility and physicality to our blue line."

Biography rundown

In four years at Canisius (118 GP), Mazza accumulated 18 goals, 68 points and 169 PIM. He played in every Canisius game as a junior and missed one game as a senior.

In 2016-17, Mazza was a sophomore and helped guide the Golden Griffins to their first regular season Atlantic Hockey championship.

Prior to playing at Canisius, Mazza won 2015 USPHL Defenseman of the Year with the P.A.L. Junior Islanders.

