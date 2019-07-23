Forward Freddy Gerard Joins Steelheads for 2019-20 Season

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with rookie forward Freddy Gerard for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Tuesday.

"It's something I've been working for my whole life," said Gerard on his first professional contract. "The fact that it's finally come is definitely a good feeling and very humbling for me. After speaking with the coaching staff and hearing everything they had to offer as an organization and a city, it just made it a slam dunk."

Gerard, 25, closed his collegiate career with Ohio State University during the 2018-19 season, posting seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points through all 36 games, helping the team to its first Big Ten Championship. The Rocky River, Ohio native recorded consecutive 20-point seasons in his final two years and tallied 23 goals and 35 assists for 58 points through 118 games in his four-year collegiate career. He also aided the team to their second Frozen Four appearance in 2018.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward best utilizes speed to make plays and create space for both him and his teammates, and his academic achievements awarded him Academic All-Big Ten selections three times in four years. After making jumps before, Gerard has learned not to over-adjust when making the transition to a higher level of play.

"I'm just going to stick with what got me here and stay simple. I've fallen victim a couple times in my career when you make a jump that you think you need to start doing these extra things, but that comes day-by-day. If you trust the process and trust what the coaches are teaching you, then you'll be fine. I just want to give myself the best chance to succeed."

"Freddy comes from a very good program in Ohio State," said Sheen. "He's put up some big numbers in a very tough conference the last two years. He has great speed and if very shifty. He'll look to have a solid rookie season here in Idaho."

Prior to his collegiate career, Gerard appeared in all 60 games with the Madison Capitols (USHL), boasting 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points in the 2014-15 season. He was named an assistant captain that season.

This marks the first non-returning player revealed to the Steelheads roster ahead of 2019 Training Camp, joining returning forwards Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz, Kyle Schempp and Captain A.J. White as well as defensemen Keegan Kanzig, Jeff King and Eric Sweetman. Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"I'm just excited to get things going again," said Gerard. "It's a longer off-season than I've had in the past, so I'm already itching to get back. I'm also excited to get out west and live out there. I've heard it's awesome out there, so I'm ready to find a new home in Boise and fall in love with it."

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 for the 2019-20 Home Opener against the Wichita Thunder.

