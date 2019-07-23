Derek Petti Returns to Adirondack

July 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Derek Petti for the 2019-20 season.

Petti, 24, made his professional debut last season with the Thunder, playing four games in March after completing his college career at Merrimack College. Petti notched 49 points in 127 games while in school (20 goals, 29 assists) and recorded 7 goals and 11 assists in 28 games in his senior campaign.

"We are excited to see what Derek can do now that he has some pro experience under his belt from last season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "Going through the motions of training camp will lead to more confidence and we're looking forward to watching him reach his potential."

A native of Tewksbury, MA, Petti played USHS-Prep for the Middlesex Black Bears and was named captain for the 2014-15 season. The 6'2 forward averaged over two points per game and put up 186 points (97 goals, 89 assists) in 90 games played.

Before attending prep school, Petti played four years for Tewksbury Memorial High School. Petti led the team to a state title as a sophomore and earning the Lowell Sun Player of the Year honor during his senior year.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.