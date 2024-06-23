Angel Reese Records Career-High 25 PTS and Grabs 16 REB in Thrilling 88-87 Win over Fever

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







Angel Reese could not be stopped in the post as she secured a new career-high 25 PTS and pulled in 16 rebounds in 88-87 win vs Indiana, marking the first time Chicago has defeated the Fever this season. Reese shot 66.7% from the field in their winning effort.

