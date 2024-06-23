Fever Meet Sky for First Time in Chicago this Season

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever (7-10) stay on the road with its third matchup of the year against the Chicago Sky. Sunday's game will be Indiana and Chicago's third encounter of the season and first at Wintrust Arena set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Indiana is currently on a four-game win streak - its first since August 2015 - and 2-0 against the Sky this season. The Fever and Sky met last Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when Indiana won 91-83. In the teams' first meeting, Indiana slid past the Sky, 71-70, at home.

The Fever and Sky are both entering Friday fresh off wins, as Indiana defeated the Atlanta Dream, 91-79. on Friday at State Farm Arena and Chicago grabbed an 83-72 win against the Dallas Wings at home, ending its four-game losing streak. Top scorers in Indiana's win against the Dream included Fever forward NaLyssa Smith with 21 points, Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell and rookie Caitlin Clark ended with 18 and 16 points, respectively, and center Aliyah Boston and forward Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 points each. As a team, Indiana outscored the Dream in paint points, 48-26 and distributed a season-high 24 assists..

On Friday, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record at least 250 points and at least 100 assists in 17 games played. If Clark scores 24 points and pulls down eight rebounds against the Sky on Sunday, she'll become the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 300+ points, 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists in 18 games played, passing Shannon Johnson who achieved this feat in 22 games.

In Chicago's (5-9) win against Dallas, Sky guards Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter both recorded 19 points, guard Dana Evans totaled 12 and rookie forward Angel Reese gathered a career-high 18 rebounds and 16 points in the win. The Sky outscored the Wings in paint points, 48-22, fast-break points, 14-11, and bench points 18-13. Reese's performance on Thursday marked her seventh consecutive double-double - the longest double-doubles streak by a rookie in WNBA history.

During Indiana and Chicago's last meeting, six Fever players shot 50 percent or better from the floor and four scored in double figures, with Clark posting a game-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Clark also tied a career-high nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds against Chicago. Mitchell and Smith followed with 17 and 15 points, respectively, and together the two combined for 11 rebounds and four assists. Five Sky players scored in double figures, with Mabrey and Carter at the helm, recording 22 and 18 points each. Reese penciled in another double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points and rookie center Kamilla Cardoso added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double of her own. Indiana outscored Chicago in paint points, 50-44, while the Sky recorded more bench points, 20-17, and fast-break points, 17-12.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2024

Fever Meet Sky for First Time in Chicago this Season - Indiana Fever

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.