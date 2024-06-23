Connecticut Sun Drop a Second Road Game to Seattle Storm

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, WA - Today, the Connecticut Sun (13-3) fell to the Seattle Storm (10-6), 72-61. With this loss, the Sun drop back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Connecticut started strong, leading 10-6 at the first timeout with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter, behind strong post play from Brionna Jones who made her first appearance back at Climate Pledge Arena after tearing her Achilles during the Sun's matchup in Seattle on June 20, 2023. The Storm came out of the timeout in a zone defense that didn't deter the Sun, as they went on to finish the quarter, 14-8. Alyssa Thomas had a phenomenal first quarter, tallying eight points, six rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block.

The Sun increased their lead to nine points, heading into the first media timeout at the 4:55 mark, much thanks to their defense, forcing the Storm to shoot just 27.6% from the field. Seattle surged back out of the timeout, amassing a 5-0 run in a minute and 22 seconds of gameplay. The Storm continued to apply pressure, increasing their run to 11-0, before the Sun had an answer with 1:21 left in the half. The Sun went into the locker room with a 3-point deficit, trailing 34-31. Jewell Loyd led all scorers with 11 points, while Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with a near double-double of eight points and nine rebounds.

Play resumed in the third quarter with a back-and-forth battle heading into the first timeout. The Sun were able to bring their deficit to one point with 5:38 remaining in the third frame, behind DeWanna Bonner's first four points of the game and a triple from Ty Harris. The Storm were not discouraged, going on a 9-4 run out of the break. The third frame concluded with the Storm up, 55-48. Bonner led Connecticut scorers in the quarter with six points. Alyssa Thomas finished the third with a double-double, bringing her five double-doubles away from becoming first all-time in Connecticut Sun franchise history.

The fourth quarter did not provide much relief for the Sun, as the Storm shot 44.4% from the field compared to the Sun's 31.2%. Additionally, the Storm shot significantly better from the free throw line at 87.5% (14/16) versus the Sun's 52.9% (9/17), bested the Sun on points in the paint (44-40), and had 10 more than the Sun's 13 assists. Jewell Loyd led all scorers with a stat line of 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST CON 61 14 17 17 13 Thomas, Jones - 14 Thomas - 14 Thomas - 3 SEA 71 8 26 21 17 Loyd - 16 Magbegor - 9 Diggins-Smith - 8

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back at it on Thursday, June 27, taking on the Washington Mystics at 7:00 PM ET at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

