Postgame Notes: Liberty 96, Dream 75

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







TEAM NOTABLES

On Sunday, the New York Liberty (15-3) defeated the Atlanta Dream (6-9), 96-75.

New York moved into sole possession of first place in the WNBA standings, marking the first time since September 13, 2015 that the Liberty were in first place 18 games or more into the season.

At 15-3, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 18 games in franchise history.

With the win, New York extends the longest road win streak against Atlanta in franchise history, as the Liberty won six consecutive road games against the Dream.

The Liberty's 71.4% (25-35) shooting from the field set a new franchise record for the highest field goal percentage in any first half.

New York's 62 points in the first half is tied for the most first-half points scored during the second game of a back-to-back in WNBA history.

With Marquesha Davis and Leonie Fiebich each scoring nine points, the Liberty became the fourth team in the WNBA this season with multiple rookies to score at least nine points in a single game, joining the Sky (5x), Mystics (2x), and Sparks (2x). Entering today, those teams went a combined 12-35 (.255), whereas the Liberty entered the day at 14-3 (.824).

New York has made at least 10 three-pointers in the team's last six games, which is tied for the second-longest streak of double-digit threes in WNBA history.

The Liberty shot above 50% from the field for the second consecutive game and the fourth time this season, which is the most in the WNBA in 2024.

New York has recorded at least 25 assists in four consecutive games, which breaks the previous franchise record and is tied for the second-longest such streak in WNBA history.

Up Next: The reigning Commissioner's Cup Champion, New York Liberty, will face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 13-3 run from the 7:01 mark of the first to the 3:55 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 16-6 run from the 8:19 mark of the second to the 4:36 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on an 11-0 run from the 9:19 mark of the third to the 7:45 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 16-6 run from the 7:12 mark of the fourth to the 1:14 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with a double-double of 26 points and 11 assists, and added four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 43, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA. With at least eight assists for the sixth consecutive game, Ionescu extended the second-longest streak of eight or more assists in franchise history. Only three players (Courtney Vandersloot, Ticha Penichiero, and Sue Bird) have recorded longer streaks of at least eight assists in WNBA history.

This was the fifth game of at least 25 points and 10 assists of Sabrina Ionescu 's career, which is the most in WNBA history. Ionescu also scored 12 points in the first quarter for her fifth double-digit first quarter of the season, which leads the WNBA in 2024. In the first half, Ionescu recorded her first 20-point half of the season and the seventh of her career.

Jonquel Jones posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists. Jones has recorded 24 assists in her last four games, which is the most assists in any four-game span of her career. New York moved to 17-0 in regular-season games where Jones recorded a double-double during her Liberty tenure.

Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. Since entering the league in 2016, Stewart leads all players with 41 games of at least two steals and two blocks. Stewart's 23 assists in her last four games is tied for the second-most assists during any four-game span throughout her career, and the reigning MVP has recorded at least five assists in her last four games, which is the second-longest streak by any frontcourt player this season.

Kayla Thornton scored eight points with two three-pointers to go along with six rebounds and a steal. With 23 rebounds in her last four games, Thornton has surpassed 20 rebounds in a four-game span for the first time in her Liberty tenure. Thornton also set a career-high for three-pointers in any four-game span, with 12 made threes in her last four outings.

Leonie Fiebich finished with nine points on 57% (4-7) shooting from the field, and added four rebounds and two assists in the win. Fiebich had at least one steal in her last seven games, which ties Angel Reese for the second-longest steals streak among 2024 rookies.

Marquesha Davis scored a career-high nine points and made multiple field goals for the first time in her WNBA career, including her first career three-pointer. Davis added two rebounds, one assist, one block, and the first steal of her WNBA career. Davis scored nine points in the first half on 100% (4-4) shooting from the field, which was the third-most points scored in a single half by a 2024 rookie without missing a field goal attempt.

