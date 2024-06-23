Clark Sets Franchise Assists Record in Fever Loss to Sky

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







CHICAGO - The Indiana Fever (7-11) fell, 88-87, to the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on Sunday. Fever guard Caitlin Clark ended with 17 points, a franchise-record 13 assists, six rebounds and tied a career-high with four steals. Fever guard Erica Wheeler owned the previous franchise record of 12 assists in a game, which was set on June 6, 2023 also at Chicago.

Sunday's matchup marked the fourth consecutive game Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell, Clark, center Aliyah Boston and forward NaLyssa Smith all scored in double figures, as Mitchell led with a season-high 24 points, two assists, one blocked shot and a steal. Boston trailed with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. Boston recorded two blocked shots on Sunday and moved to ninth on the Fever all-time blocks list with 74, passing Erlana Larkins.

Smith totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and one assist in the loss. Additionally, Smith moved to 14th place on the Fever all-time scoring list with 1,124 career-points, passing Tully Bevilaqua. Fever guard Kristy Wallace tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists, and guard Erica Wheeler came off the bench to add four points, two rebounds and two assists.

After a hard-fought first half, the Sky (6-9) went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, but Indiana responded with a 24-3 run of its own at the end of the quarter while securing its largest lead of the night, 72-57. Indiana handed out a season-high 28 assists and committed a season-low nine turnovers compared to the Sky's 15 turnovers.

Three Sky players scored in double figures, led by rookie forward Angel Reese's eighth straight double-double in a career-high 25-point, 16-rebound performance. Sky guard Chennedy Carter followed closely behind with 23 points, five assists and two rebounds. Sky rookie center Kamilla Cardoso recorded the second double-double of her career with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Chicago also outscored Indiana in paint points, 48-28, and bench points, 14-7.

The Fever head out to face the Seattle Storm on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. Thursday's game will be broadcast on WALV and Prime Video.

