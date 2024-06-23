Dallas Wings Upended at Washington Mystics 92-84

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Washington, DC - Despite a combined 49 points from Natasha Howard and Arike Ogunbowale, the Dallas Wings fell at the Washington Mystics, 92-84, on Sunday afternoon at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Howard scored a season-high 26 points and Ogunbowale added 23, but a decisive third quarter for the Mystics proved to be the difference in Washington, D.C.

The Wings (3-13) led by as many as 10 midway through the second quarter and carried a five-point lead, 51-46, at the half before the Mystics (4-13) erupted in the third. Tied at 55-55 with 6:21 left in the third, Washington went on a 20-8 run to lead 75-63; they would close the quarter leading 75-65 after outscoring Dallas 29-14 in the third.

Trailing 84-72 with just over five minutes remaining, the Wings went on a 7-1 run to close within six, 85-79 with 2:01 left. Washington scored the next five points to give them just enough cushion to secure the win.

Howard scored 16 points in the first quarter and 20 points in the first half - both career bests for a single quarter and single half. With Ogunbowale reaching the 20-point mark for the 13th time this season, Dallas posted multiple 20-point scorers for the fifth time this year. The Wings made a season-high 11 three-pointers, including five for Ogunbowale and three for Jacy Sheldon, who finished with 11 points for her second straight double-digit scoring outing.

Dallas outrebounded its opponent, 41-28, for the 10th time this season, with Monique Billings leading the charge with a game-high 14 boards - one off her season high and two shy of her career best. Sevgi Uzun added nine points and a game-high seven assists. The Wings shot .412 from the field and .393 from three.

Stefanie Dolson led five Mystics players in double figures with 18, including four made triples as Washington tallied 14 threes on the afternoon. The Mystics shot .492 from the field and .519 from deep.

Following an eight-day road trip, the Wings return home on Thursday to host the Minnesota Lynx at noon CT in for their annual Camp Day celebration. Bally Sports Southwest and WNBA League Pass will provide live coverage from College Park Center.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.