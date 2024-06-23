Atlanta Dream 75, New York 96

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Aerial Powers, Nia Coffey and Tina Charles for the first time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Liberty moves to 22-38 and 11-21 when playing in Atlanta.

The Dream concluded a two-game homestand with its ninth consecutive home sellout of the season.

Charles headlined the Dream with 19 points, three assists and seven rebounds.

Guard Aerial Powers made her first career start for the Dream, finishing with three assists and one rebound.

Guard Jordin Canada made her season debut after missing the first 14 games of the season with a hand injury. Canada scored six points, grabbed four offensive rebounds and dished two assists in her first game for the Dream.

Allisha gray eclipsed 1,000 career field goals, totaling eight points for the night, going 3-for-11 from the field. The guard is 14 points away from 3,000 career points.

The Dream set a new season high for offensive rebounds in a game with 14.

With 32, the Dream set a new season high in bench points.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus headlined the Dream bench with 10 points, one steal and three rebounds.

Quotes:

Crystal Dangerfield on Canda's debut...

"I know, it was hard for [Canada] to sit out all those months. She's been working hard. So, she deserves every moment she got out there, you know, her standing ovation when she gets subbed in."

Head coach Tanisha Wright on today's positives...

"We were able to out-rebound them, that's always a positive. Offensive rebounding, I thought we did a good job of that. I thought we did a pretty good job of playing in transition. [We] really tried to push the pace and focus on that."

Head coach Tanisha Wright on Charles' performance...

"She doesn't give in. She doesn't give in to the mental things like being tired, being fatigued. She shows up every single day and does her job. And so, no, it doesn't surprise me because she's a competitor."

Game Summary:

Q1:

With 5:19 to play in the first, Canada subbed into the game for Jones, marking Canada's debut for the Dream.

Charles led the Dream in scoring for the first quarter with six points and two rebounds.

Coffey powered the Atlanta defense with two steals and one block, in addition to four points.

Parker-Tyus led the Dream bench with four points, one steal and one rebound for the quarter.

The Dream outpaced the Liberty in fast break points, 5-2.

Q2:

Charles continued to fuel the Dream offense, producing five consecutive points for Atlanta across a two-minute stretch.

Charles accounted for nearly half of the Dream's points for the first half, adding 11 points in the second quarter to total 17. The center went 8-for-13 from the field with five boards in the first half.

Crystal Dangerfield headlined the Dream bench with three points in the second quarter.

Atlanta shot 52.9% from the field in the second quarter, going 9-for-17.

Coffey, Gray and Jones all chipped in two points apiece.

The Dream outscored the Liberty, 10-4, in first-half second chance points, fueled by Atlanta's seven offensive rebounds.

Q3:

Initiated by a Canada layup, the Dream closed the third quarter with an 15-5 run. 10 of those points all came from the bench.

Atlanta outscored New York 19-18 in the third quarter, including points in the paint (8-4) and second chance points (4-0).

The Dream totaled three blocks in the third quarter, with two by Laeticia Amihere and one from Jones.

Dangerfield and Gray led the Dream with four points each in the third. Charles, Parker-Tyus, Hillmon and Canada added two points apiece.

Atlanta shot 100% from the free throw line in the third quarter.

Q4:

The Dream's dominant second half run grew into a 23-8 run as the fourth quarter began.

Jones and Amihere played all 10 minutes in the quarter for the Dream, combining for seven points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Parker-Tyus and Jones tied with four points apiece to lead the Dream in the fourth.

The Dream outscored the Liberty in second chance points 4-0 for the quarter.

